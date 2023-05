Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in a 3-0 win against the Brewers.

Ohtani went deep in the third inning, launching an absolute moonshot that landed 413 feet away from home plate and travelled 162 feet high, per David Adler of MLB.com. The long ball was the two-way star's seventh of the campaign and extended his hitting streak to five games. Over that span, Ohtani has been red hot, slashing .455/.478/.864 with two homers, five RBI, four runs and two stolen bases.