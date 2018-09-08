Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run homer in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Ohtani clubbed a three-run shot -- his 19th of the year -- off Carlos Rodon in the third inning, capping off a four-run inning and giving him 50 RBI on the season. Ohtani's blast comes just after the announcement that he plans to finish out the year as a hitter, which could boost his value as he might see more plate appearances. This all depends on the severity of the damage to his UCL tendon and how much that bothers him at the plate. Judging by Friday's performance it appears to not be an issue.