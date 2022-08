Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the Angels' 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Ohtani filled the scorecard Sunday as he recorded a two-run home run to pad the Angels' lead in the sixth inning and added a couple of hits and a walk for good measure. The home run was his 28th of the season and his first since Aug. 17. The All Star is now slashing .265/,358/.516 on the season.