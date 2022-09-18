Ohtani (13-8) earned the win during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Seattle, allowing three hits and one walk while recording eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Ohtani scattered his four baserunners evenly and didn't allow any Mariners past second base while helping himself out with an RBI double in the first inning and a run in the fourth. The 28-year-old tossed 73 of 107 pitches for strikes with 16 of the swinging variety and has now won four of his last five starts, posting a 0.53 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 34 innings during the span. Ohtani's 2.43 ERA and 196 strikeouts rank sixth in MLB, while only Spencer Strider has thrown fewer than his 148 innings among those in the top 14 on the strikeout leaderboard. He's currently projected to take the mound again next weekend in Minnesota.