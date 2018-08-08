Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk, a stolen base and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Ohtani helped erase an early 2-0 deficit with his three-run shot in the first inning for his 12th homer of the year. While he continues to try to work his way back to the mound, the 24-year-old has gotten off to a blazing start at the plate in August. In six games in the month, he's slashing .400/.500/.900 with three homers, a double and seven RBI.