Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 2-0 victory versus Texas.

Ohtani set the Angels off to positive start with his 437-foot solo shot in the first inning, and that was all the team needed in a shutout of the AL West frontrunners. The long ball was the two-way star's 42nd of the campaign, placing him one behind MLB leader Matt Olson. Ohtani also notched his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 7, and he got through the game without striking out for the first time in six contests.