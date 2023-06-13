Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in Monday's 9-6 win over the Rangers in 12 innings.

Ohtani came up big in the clutch late in Monday's series opener, with his seventh-inning solo blast tying the game at 5-5. He then gave the Angels the lead in the top of the 12th, sending a Cole Ragans offering to the opposite field for a two-run home run. The long ball was his eighth in the last 13 games and his 20th overall of the season, allowing him to overtake the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the MLB lead.