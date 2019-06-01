Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Ohtani went back-to-back with Mike Trout in the sixth inning to cut the Mariners' lead to 3-2. The designated hitter later knocked in Luis Rengifo in the eighth inning to again make it a one-run game, but the Angels were unable to build on that. Ohtani is 6-for-18 in his last four games with four RBI and two runs scored in that span.