Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Bludgeons Reds for three hits
Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday in the Angels' 5-1 win over the Reds.
Ohtani's final hit of the day proved to be the most pivotal, as his single off Raisel Iglesias in the bottom of the eighth put Mike Trout in position for the go-ahead run. Even as Ohtani continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, the Angels haven't asked him to tone down his aggressive on the bases -- the stolen base was his fourth in 43 games this season. With Los Angeles wrapping up its first-half schedule with 11 games in 11 days -- all in American League parks -- Ohtani shouldn't be in danger of sitting out more than a game or two, making him a worthy lineup option in every format.
