Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple and three total RBI in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Not only did Ohtani extend his major-league lead in homers with his 32nd of the year, he also took sole possession of first place in triples with his sixth three-bagger. He had just two hits over his first six games in July, though he's been dealing with various finger issues over the last week-plus that have mostly affected his pitching. As a batter, the two-way star concludes the first half with a stellar .302/.387/.663 slash line, 71 RBI, 63 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 89 games.