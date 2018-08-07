Ohtani (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ohtani was cleared to begin a throwing program July 19 and Saturday's bullpen will be his first work off a mound with a baseball. The 24-year-old is likely to remain cautious and take things slow in his first throws off a mound in over two months. A positive step Saturday would keep open the possibility of Ohtani pitching again this season.

