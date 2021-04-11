The Angels plan to have Ohtani completed a bullpen session Monday, though he may have to pitch with a bandage over his blistered finger, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani will continue to play regularly as a designated hitter while he contends with the blister, but the Angels want to see how he checks out during a throwing session before determining when he'll make his next start on the mound. The Angels have already excluded Ohtani from their pitching schedule for their three-game series in Kansas City that begins Monday, but if the lefty checks out fine during the bullpen session, he could return to the hill at some point during the Halos' series with the Twins next weekend.