Ohtani is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani will take a seat with Mariners lefty Marco Gonzalez on the mound, but that doesn't mean the rookie will be idle after four consecutive turns as the Angels' designated hitter. Prior to the contest, he stretched out his throwing distance off flat ground to 110 feet as he continues to rehab a Grade 2 UCL sprain of his right elbow. Ohtani could soon be ready for mound work and progress toward pitching for the Angels at some point later in the second half.