Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

Ohtani hit a massive 437-foot two-run shot to center field in the seventh inning to give Los Angeles an 8-2 lead. However, Kansas City stormed back over the final three frames to pull out the win. Ohtani has been swinging a red-hot bat of late, putting together a 14-game hitting streak during which he is slashing .462/.561/1.077 with eight homers, 18 RBI, 15 runs, three steals and a 13:9 BB:K. The scorching stretch has pushed Ohtani ahead of the injured Pete Alonso (wrist) for the MLB home-run lead with 23 on the campaign.