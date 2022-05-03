Ohtani (groin) will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in Boston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After checking out of Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox with right groin tightness, Ohtani was withheld from the lineup in Monday's 3-0 loss in the series finale. Manager Joe Maddon described Ohtani's absence as precautionary, and the two-way phenom's ability to rejoin the lineup Tuesday implies the groin issue won't prevent him from making regular starts at DH moving forward. Maddon also indicated that he's hopeful Ohtani will be able to make a start as a pitcher during the three-game series in Boston, which would come either Wednesday or Thursday.