Ohtani (elbow) was cleared to begin a hitting program and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

General manager Billy Eppler said that Ohtani's MRI revealed improvement and indicated healing in his ligament. This will allow Ohtani to start batting practice immediately, though Eppler was noncommittal when discussing his pitching prospects. The GM added that Ohtani's check-up with doctors in three weeks will give the team a better idea of whether he'll be able to pitch again this year. Looking ahead, Ohtani is not expected to appear in any minor-league rehab contests, rather, he will resume hitting in simulated games and could face live pitching as soon as this weekend if all goes according to plan, per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. Additionally, Eppler made it known that none of the doctors he spoke with said Ohtani would require a surgical procedure at this time. Though that's obviously a positive sign, there's a long ways to go before the right-hander is out of the woods.