Ohtani is set to start a throwing program in the coming days following his six week reevaluation on his throwing elbow.

After being reexamined, it was determined that Ohtani's right elbow ligament is healing, and he could pitch again sometime this season if all goes well. Although he's been shut down from throwing since June 8, he's managed to contribute with his bat in the designated hitter slot. Expect more updates on Ohtani's status as he progresses through his throwing program.