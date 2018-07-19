Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Cleared to begin throwing
Ohtani is set to start a throwing program in the coming days following his six week reevaluation on his throwing elbow.
After being reexamined, it was determined that Ohtani's right elbow ligament is healing, and he could pitch again sometime this season if all goes well. Although he's been shut down from throwing since June 8, he's managed to contribute with his bat in the designated hitter slot. Expect more updates on Ohtani's status as he progresses through his throwing program.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Remains out during interleague series•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup in NL park•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out again Thursday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Elbow to be reevaluated soon•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Returns to starting lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...