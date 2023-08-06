Ohtani has been cleared to make his next pitching start, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday at home against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Cramping in Ohtani's right hand and fingers resulted in an early exit from his previous start as a pitcher Thursday against Seattle.

There had been some doubt on the part of both Ohtani and the team about whether he would need to skip a turn in the rotation, but the two-way star has shown enough improvement to avoid that scenario. The cramping issues haven't prevented Ohtani from remaining in the lineup as a batter, as he finished the game as the Angels' designated hitter on Thursday despite being pulled from the mound after the fourth inning. He has started at DH in both games since.