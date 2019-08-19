Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 9-2 win over the White Sox.

Ohtani's seventh-inning homer ended an 18-game homerless drought for the second-year star, giving him 16 on the year. The 25-year-old is slashing .299/.358/.519 with 34 extra-base hits in 349 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories