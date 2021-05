Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

Ohtani was kept off the mound as a precaution Monday but was feeling healthy enough to crush a 427-foot blast off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning. The two-way phenom moved back into a tie for the MLB home run lead with nine. He's slashing .272/.318/.641 with 17 extra-base hits and 22 RBI.