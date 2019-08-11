Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Ohtani drove home a pair of runs in the second inning, giving his team an early three-run cushion. The 25-year-old continues to put up an impressive sophomore campaign at the dish, slashing .290/.353/.507 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI over 80 contests.