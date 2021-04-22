Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
He took Mike Foltynewicz deep in the third inning, one of four solo shots by the Angels on the night. Ohtani continued to swing a hot stick, slashing .310/..355/.690 through 15 games at DH with five homers, two steals, 12 runs and 13 RBI.
