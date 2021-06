Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, double, an additional RBI and two strikeouts in a 12-5 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

One night after taking the mound, Ohtani blasted a solo shot to center in the first and lined an eighth-inning double to account for the Angels' first and last runs of the game. The first-inning home run snapped an 11 at-bat hitless stretch, though Ohtani brings much more to the table than just his contributions at the plate.