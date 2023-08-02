Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Atlanta.

He fanned twice against Spencer Strider, with the first being the right-hander's 200th strikeout of the season, but Ohtani salvaged his night by singling and stealing his 13th bag of the year in the sixth inning, extending his current hitting streak to six games. In addition to his exploits on the mound, the 29-year-old is having the best campaign of his MLB career at the plate, slashing .304/.406/.676 -- personal bests in all three categories -- with a major-league leading 39 homers, plus 81 runs and 81 RBI through 106 contests.