Ohtani went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The two-way star struck out twice but also worked three walks. As a point of comparison, Ohtani took only three free passes throughout the entire month of April, so he seems to be developing a keener eye at the plate as the season progresses. Ohtani has been a threat on the basepaths throughout the campaign, totaling eight steals in 11 attempts.