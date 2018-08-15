Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Completes another bullpen
Ohtani (elbow) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani threw at near max effort while hitters stood in, but didn't swing, for perspective. He's expected to be back in San Diego in time for Wednesday's game, where he'll serve as an option off the bench. While Ohtani continues to hit for the Angels, there's still a chance he could return to the mound before the end of the season.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tosses another bullpen•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out of lineup with no DH•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Ramping up bullpen sessions•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Completes light bullpen session•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out against another lefty•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not starting Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...