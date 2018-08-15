Ohtani (elbow) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani threw at near max effort while hitters stood in, but didn't swing, for perspective. He's expected to be back in San Diego in time for Wednesday's game, where he'll serve as an option off the bench. While Ohtani continues to hit for the Angels, there's still a chance he could return to the mound before the end of the season.

