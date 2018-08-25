Ohtani (elbow) completed a 21-pitch bullpen session prior to Saturday's game against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Next up for Ohtani is likely to be a simulated game early next week as he continues to rebuild his arm strength from a UCL sprain. The 24-year-old remains without an official timetable for his potential return to the mound as the Angels remain cautious in the rehab effort.

