Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Completes light bullpen session
Ohtani (elbow) completed a short bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Ohtani threw 20 fastballs, all with the catcher standing up. He also threw some off-speed pitches while long tossing. The session appears to have gone well. He's remained available as a designated hitter but hasn't been able to pitch in a game since early June. The fact that he's throwing off a mound suggests he could make it back as a pitcher before the end of the season, but the low intensity of the session means that day isn't likely to come any time soon.
