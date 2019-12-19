Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Completes Tommy John rehab
Ohtani (elbow/knee) completed his throwing progression Thursday and is now finished with Tommy John rehab, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani was recovering from Tommy John surgery and knee surgery, but his rehab now appears to be complete after three weeks of throwing off a mound. The right-hander will now be shut down from throwing for the remainder of the offseason prior to spring training. The team will determine his usage going forward during spring training, but he is expected to have an innings cap and not pitch more than once per week in 2020, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
