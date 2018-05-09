Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Confirmed as Sunday starter
Ohtani will make his next start Sunday against the Twins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
While he managed a mild ankle sprain, Ohtani went 11 days between starts before taking the mound last Sunday in Seattle, tossing six innings of two-run ball in a win over the Mariners. After escaping that outing without any health concerns, Ohtani will resume pitching on his normal six days' rest schedule, as expected. Expect the Angels to use Ohtani as their designated hitter Thursday and Friday against the Twins before holding him out of the lineup Saturday in advance of the pitching start.
