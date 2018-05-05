Ohtani will take the mound Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani suffered a mild left ankle spain April 27 against the Yankees and hasn't pitched since April 24, but has served as designated hitter each of the past four games. The 23-year-old will be out of the lineup Saturday due to him taking the mound Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories