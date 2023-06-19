Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 win against Kansas City.

Ohtani gave the Angels their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning two-run shot that was immediately followed by a Mike Trout blast. Ohtani has been on quite a power surge of late, homering in four of his past five contests and belting eight long balls across his past 10 games. He's in the midst of an MLB-best 15-game hitting streak, slashing .446/.543/.1.071 with nine homers, 20 RBI, 16 runs and three steals over that span. The two-way star leads the majors with 24 home runs on the season.