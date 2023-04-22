Ohtani (3-0) earned the win Friday, as he didn't allow a run on two hits and two walks over seven innings against the Royals. He struck out 11.

Ohtani dazzled Friday punching out a season-high 11 while lowering his ERA to 0.64 and his WHIP to 0.82. The two-way star has been incredible as a pitcher this season. The opposing lineups will get tougher, as he has faced the A's, Royals and Nationals in three of his first five starts. But his next start is currently scheduled to be a rematch with Oakland.