Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could begin season in minors
Ohtani gave up seven runs and six hits, including two home runs, and was lifted in the second inning of Friday's spring training game against Colorado. Ohtani is not assured of making the 25-man roster, general manager Billy Eppler told Los Angeles Times. "It's too early to make a judgment right now," he said.
Given Ohtani's struggles on the mound (15 earned runs and 18 hits in 8.1 innings) and as a hitter (2-for-20) this spring, it increasingly looks like he could begin the season at Triple-A. Ohtani has likely just two more starts on the mound in spring training to show he's ready for MLB action. Another factor that may keep Ohtani in the minors initially is that his free agency would be pushed back a year if he is in the minors for the first 15 days of the MLB season.
