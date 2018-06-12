Manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful Ohtani (elbow) can still be utilized as a hitter at some point this season, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani has already begun rehabbing his injured elbow, and even if he's not able to resume pitching in three weeks, the Angels haven't ruled out penciling him into the lineup as the designated hitter. The 23-year-old would need to be cleared to hit by the team doctor prior to returning to action. More news on Ohtani's status figures to be released following his reevaluation in early July.