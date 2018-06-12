Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could contribute as DH
Manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful Ohtani (elbow) can still be utilized as a hitter at some point this season, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani has already begun rehabbing his injured elbow, and even if he's not able to resume pitching in three weeks, the Angels haven't ruled out penciling him into the lineup as the designated hitter. The 23-year-old would need to be cleared to hit by the team doctor prior to returning to action. More news on Ohtani's status figures to be released following his reevaluation in early July.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Team disputes Tommy John claims•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tommy John surgery feared•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Placed on DL with UCL sprain•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Expected to miss next start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Team downplays blister issue•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Exits with blister•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana