Ohtani (ankle) remains a bit sore but could be available to pinch hit against the Yankees on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia described the injury as "manageable" for Ohtani, which leaves him firmly in the day-to-day category. The 23-year-old's availability for Tuesday's scheduled start against the Orioles remains up in the air, but ankle sprain still appears to be a relatively minor issue if there is any consideration to utilize him as a pinch hitter.