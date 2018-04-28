Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could pinch hit Saturday
Ohtani (ankle) remains a bit sore but could be available to pinch hit against the Yankees on Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Scioscia described the injury as "manageable" for Ohtani, which leaves him firmly in the day-to-day category. The 23-year-old's availability for Tuesday's scheduled start against the Orioles remains up in the air, but ankle sprain still appears to be a relatively minor issue if there is any consideration to utilize him as a pinch hitter.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not returning to lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Suffers mild ankle sprain Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Batting fifth Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not expecting more trouble with blisters•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Struggles in return to mound•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Moves into cleanup spot•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...