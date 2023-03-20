Ohtani could be available to pitch Monday in the World Baseball Classic against Team USA if Team Japan advances to the final, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Team Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said that it's a non zero chance that the two-way star would be able to pitch if Japan was able to defeat Mexico in the semifinal. Angels manager Phil Nevin had told reporters that Ohtani was unlikely to pitch past the quarterfinals, but the right-hander hurler told reporters shortly after that a decison hasn't been made. If Ohtani does pitch, it likely would be a short outing; possibly as a relief option to close out the game.