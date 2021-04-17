Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani (blister) could start as early as Tuesday against the Rangers without needing another bullpen session, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 26-year-old completed a 30-pitch bullpen session off the main mound at Angel Stadium on Saturday with no issues, which could be his final tune-up before making his return to a game mound. Ohtani hasn't pitched in a game since his season debut on the mound April 4 due to the blister, so he's unlikely to be cleared immediately for a full workload. He's serving as the designated hitter again Saturday in the meantime.