Manager Joe Maddon envisions Ohtani being able to play the field in future seasons, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani has been taking flyballs in the outfield and grounders at first base, but he will be confined to designated hitter duties this season due to his elbow injury that is also preventing him from pitching. From a fantasy perspective, it would be great if Ohtani could be a full-time position player, but he may be deployed once again as a two-way player when he is fully healthy.