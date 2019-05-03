Angels' Shohei Ohtani: 'Could' return Tuesday
Manager Brad Ausmus said Ohtani (elbow) "could" return Tuesday against the Tigers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani's original return date was set for May 17, but Ausmus didn't shoot down the idea of activating the two-way star ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Detroit, if Ohtani proves ready. The 25-year-old Ohtani, who recently said he feels ready to return, is scheduled to take live batting practice each of the next three days, and how he responds will likely determine when he's activated from the injured list.
