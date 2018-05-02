Ohtani could make his next start Sunday against the Mariners, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Orioles, but a minor ankle injury prompted the Angels to push his start back. While he's returned to action as the designated hitter, the Angels have yet to confirm when he'll return to the mound. The 23-year-old tossed a light bullpen session Wednesday, and Guardado noted he normally does that four days before his start. Barring any setbacks, that would line him up to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle.