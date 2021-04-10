Ohtani (finger) could throw a bullpen session Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled pitching start for Sunday's game due to a blister, but he could throw once again Monday. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will throw with a bandage on his finger. Since Ohtani's throwing session would occur Monday, he could miss a full turn through the rotation due to his injury. However, Ohtani has still been able to hit recently and is starting Saturday's game against Toronto as the designated hitter, batting second.