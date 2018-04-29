Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could throw bullpen session Monday
Ohtani (ankle) may throw a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
If Ohtani ends up throwing a bullpen session Monday and is able to do so without any issues, the Angels are entertaining the idea of having him start Wednesday against the Orioles. Fortunately, there is no concern that Ohtani will land on the disabled list at this point in time. However, in an effort to protect the 23-year-old's ankle, the Angels don't plan on using him at the DH spot until they're certain that he's in full health. More information regarding his availability should be known soon.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: No longer lined up for Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Believes he'll start Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could pinch hit Saturday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Suffers mild ankle sprain Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...