Ohtani (ankle) may throw a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

If Ohtani ends up throwing a bullpen session Monday and is able to do so without any issues, the Angels are entertaining the idea of having him start Wednesday against the Orioles. Fortunately, there is no concern that Ohtani will land on the disabled list at this point in time. However, in an effort to protect the 23-year-old's ankle, the Angels don't plan on using him at the DH spot until they're certain that he's in full health. More information regarding his availability should be known soon.