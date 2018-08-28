Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Crushes 15th homer
Ohtani (elbow) went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in Monday's 10-7 win over Colorado.
Ohtani returned to the lineup after sitting against a southpaw Sunday. The two-way star has been limited to just hitting after suffering a UCL sprain early in June, but the injury hasn't affected his impressive offensive output (.276/.354/.547 with 15 homers). Ohtani did throw a successful 50-pitch simulated game prior to Monday's contest, so a return to the mound this season shouldn't be ruled out.
