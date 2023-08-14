Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Ohtani absolutely smoked a slider that wound up traveling 448 feet at 110.2 MPH and put the Angels up 2-0 in the sixth. It wound up being the difference in the ballgame. He also swiped his 17th bag of the year and his fifth already in 12 games in August. Ohtani leads the American League with 41 home runs now and trails only the surging Matt Olson for the league lead (43). Ohtani has been scorching hot at the plate over the last few weeks. In 17 games since July 27, he's slashing .368/.500/.702 with five homers, seven RBI, 14 runs and a 1.202 OPS. He continues to make a strong case for the American League MVP though the Angels remain on the outside looking in for the Wild Card picture.