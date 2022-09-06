Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Ohtani led the charge on offense, homering in the third and seventh innings. He's been impressive lately, going 12-for-29 (.414) with five homers, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles through his last seven contests. The power surge has him up to 32 long balls and 85 RBI while maintaining a .270/.360/.537 slash line with 78 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 555 plate appearances.