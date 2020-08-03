Contrary to a previous report, Ohtani is day-to-day as a hitter with a Grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass. He won't begin a throwing progression for at least 4-to-6 weeks.

It's safe to say he won't pitch in regular season games again this season, but there had been a report from the Los Angeles Times earlier in the day that Ohtani would go forward as the primary designated hitter. He will be with the team for its road trip which starts Tuesday in Seattle, but it sounds like he is questionable for that game.