Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Day-to-day with knee issue
Ohtani is being considered day-to-day after fouling a ball off his right knee in the ninth inning of Saturday's game," Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani doesn't seem to think it's a big deal, saying he thinks he'll "be fine." With a lefty in Alex Wood due up for the Dodgers in Sunday's series finale, the Angels will almost certainly hold Ohtani out and then reassess things following Monday's off day. The 24-year-old went 0-for-4 on Saturday and is now 2-for-16 since coming off the disabled list.
