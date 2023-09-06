Ohtani remains day-to-day with right oblique tightness, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. "We'll see how he is [Wednesday] when he comes in," manager Phil Nevin said after Tuesday's game. "We'll have a conversation. But I think we dodged a bullet there as far as injury goes."

Tests on Ohtani's oblique showed no strain and "just a tiny bit of inflammation," per Nevin. Ohtani felt something in his oblique while taking batting practice Monday, and despite that, he pushed to play Tuesday. The Angels decided against it, but Ohtani's desire to continue hitting and the team downplaying his latest injury suggest he's not facing an imminent shutdown. That said, his agent announced Monday that Ohtani is facing some sort of procedure on his elbow in the offseason, and the Angels are no longer in playoff contention, so an early shutdown can't be completely ruled out.