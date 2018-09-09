Ohtani was diagnosed with a right thigh contusion and is day-to-day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani suffered the injury during a collision at home plate in Saturday's 12-3 win over the White Sox, though he said he was fine afterwards and added he'll be able to play Sunday should manager Mike Scioscia include him in the lineup. Prior to suffering the injury, Ohtani was 2-for-4 with a walk, a three-run triple and two runs scored.